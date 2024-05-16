Dune: Prophecy Teaser Review: A Thrilling New Take On Denis Villenuve's Universe, But Where Is Tabu?

Step into the world of a sinister sisterhood in the world of Dune: Prophecy After making waves by casting Bollywood icon Tabu. Fans of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Universe were in for a surprise when Max dropped a teaser for the upcoming series Dune: Prophecy. The teaser gives us a sneak peek into the origin story of Bene Gesserit, the fascinating character from the 700 Million plus franchise. And while the trailer is thrilling fans were disappointed because they did not get a clear glimpse of Tabu anywhere and have been wondering about the longevity of her role.

After the widely successful Billion-dollars Dune Movie series, the makers are now letting us take a deeper look at the world of Dune before the birth of Paul Atredis, exactly 10000 years ago. Before Mother Superior could follow the trail of Dune and cause chaos, she was just Valya Harkonnen. Ambitious woman at play to rule the world through her deep sense of power and sisterhood. We get an origin story into the mysterious sisterhood of the Bene Gesserit. But what is a Dune series without struggle for power and creating a good chaotic nuisance in the world? It’s the kingmaker’s story and how they run it.

The one-minute, 34-second teaser is a montage of mystic and thrilling visuals that morph into a montage of all things politics when Valya Harkonnen makes a play for the biggest seat at the table. The teaser of Dune: Prophecy is suspenseful, thrilling, and cinematic in the most Dune Way. But while there is a lot of expectation from the show, will it be able to deliver? Over the course of its development, there have been many changes to the show, which might have hampered the creative process.

Amongst all the anticipation, fans were also excited to finally get a look into Bollywood icon Tabu’s first look as a Harkonnen sister, but we barely managed to get even one clear scene.

Tabu has been confirmed to play the character Sister Francesca in the series. However, the trailer did not feature any clear shots of Tabu or her character. Despite the absence of a few long shots, people believe that Tabu is visible, but this is unclear.

This has somewhat disappointed some fans. While some believe Tabu’s role is so significant that they are concealing it, others believe it to be not as important. There’s no denying that the intrigue surrounding Tabu’s participation is boosting anticipation for “Dune: Prophecy.” But many fans are also confusing the series with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 3, which it is not.

What Is Dune: Prophecy About?

The series was first commissioned in 2019 and is titled “Dune: The Sisterhood.” The book Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson inspired it. Under the official logline, “Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they battle forces that threaten the future of humankind. They establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit, 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides.” The story occurs in the expansive “Dune” universe created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert.

What is Tabu’s Role In Dune: Prophecy?

Tabu will play the role of Sister Francesca, which is a recurring role. “Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake” is how the character is described. Her return to the palace upsets the delicate balance of power in the capital; she was once the Emperor’s great love.

Dune: Prophecy Release Date?

While the series was commissioned in 2019, it has not gone into full production. The official teaser reveals that it will be released in the Fall of this year.

Watch The Dune: Prophecy Teaser Here:

