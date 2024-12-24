Dune: Prophecy will see the series return with a second season. It will possible highlight the events after the demise of Emperor Javicco Corrino, the center of initial season 1. In the introductory sequences, Valya Harkonnen and her sister Tula are introduced alongside what happened to Lila Harkonnen and how her grandmother Reverend Mother Dorotea pushed the ritual of Agony upon her. Tula takes Lila’s life and resurrects her using forbidden resurrection through the Thinking Machine, Anirul. The show is actually about Desmond Hart’s accession to power and Tula’s reunion with her half-Atreides child.

What Happens To Emperor Javicco In Dune Prophecy?

At the end of Dune: Prophecy season 1, Emperor Javicco Corrino drives his own blade into himself to die. He discovers that he had never lived a life free but that Valya Harkonnen and the Sisterhood had played the strings of his life and helped him rise to power. Thus, the play thrusts Javicco into a confrontation with impotence and shatters a cleverly thought-of illusion of control. Sister Francesca was sent to assassinate him, and knowing this sets him up for the eventuality of killing himself.

Javicco comes to these realizations in the season finale of Dune: Prophecy. He knows he can’t repeat the worthless title by which Francesca has come to mold him. He also realizes that his throne is blown out of proportion. Javicco was only emperor because Valya and the Sisterhood wanted it to be so. Francesca uncovers the scheme to have Valya kill him, yet it does not stir in him a long-feared self-preservation impulse.

Will Ynez Become The Next Emperor?

Princess Ynez, whom Valya had already opted as her chosen successor to the Emperor’s throne, is herself chosen by Valya for that rare honor. This time, after Javicco kicked the bucket, Frred killed Francesca, who was still on the throne, making Empress Natalia the one who ruled it. Well after the corpses of Javicco and Francesca, Empress Natalia still reigns over the Imperium, owing in no small part to her alliance with Desmond Hart, which could very well create him the new Emperor and cause trouble for the Sisterhood.

After arresting Princess Ynez for freeing Keiran Atredies from captivity, season 1 finale suggests Empress Natalya may not welcome Ynez back with arms open in power. Season 1 ends with Kerian, Ynez, and Valya arriving at Arrakis, where Constantine is supposed to oversee spice production. It would degenerate this way through Valya and Francesca in season 2. Constantine exposed Keiran as a rebel insurgent, which probably sets up Ynez and Keiran to be on opposite sides this coming season.

