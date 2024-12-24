As per Screenrant, the magical powers of Desmond Hart manifested in Dune: Prophecy’s season one finale is fueled by the Thinking Machines. The six-episode series is adapted from the novel Sisterhood of Dune, published in 2012, and takes place 10,000 years before Paul Atreidies stands at the helm. The series rides on the origins of the much-feared shadow sisterhood, the Bene Gesserit, as it creates and manipulates human destiny. Indeed, it makes for a thrilling and thought-provoking watch.

Who Put A Thinking Machine Inside Desmond Hart?

Desmond Hart is a product of genetic manipulation done on the son of Tula Harkonnen and Orry Atreides. His power of burning people to ashes is fully explored in the finale of season one. Valya has a vision that alerts her of the Thinking Machines interfering with Desmond’s right eye before Keiran Atredies and Princess Ynez Corrino escape Salusa Secundus and Arrakis.

In the Dune: Prophecy season 1 finale, Valya faces Desmond Hart, who boasts of foreseeing the end. Desmond uses his full strength, unleashing a vision through which Valya is able to discover the source of Desmond’s magic. In the vision is a cloaked shadowy figure, suspected to be Sisterhood-affiliated, who surgically abducts Desmond’s right eye and implants electronics into him. Although Valya does not know who the figure is, it seems likely that this is a member of the Sisterhood through its silhouette.

The Desmond Hart Twist Has Significant Implications For The Future Of Dune: Prophecy

The soul of Shai-Hulud initially thought to be associated with the Thinking Machines, actually formed part of Desmond Hart’s superhuman virus installation. The machines act upon Hart’s right eye, implant blue mechanical mechanisms, modify the color of the cornea, and reinstate the eye after the operation as Valya witnesses a shadowy overseeing figure with a bright sun shining into the operating room.

Valya tries to extract Desmond’s eye, but Tula, her son, prevents her because he has an emotional attachment in place. This could likely develop a relationship between Tula and Desmond since both of them have been marked for fighting the virus together. He will have to learn to control the power of the eye and resist the hand that is hidden behind. The mystery of Lila’s mother, Dorotea’s daughter, is unresolved, and she could be that figure shadowy and mysterious in Valya’s vision of Arrakis in season 2.

