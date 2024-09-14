When Justin Hartley starrer Tracker premiered on CBS earlier this year, it received praise for its fresh take on procedural dramas. However, the first season lasted only 13 episodes despite being a network show.

Well, audiences will soon be able to watch Colter Shaw’s further adventures as the action drama is returning with its second season. Here is everything you need to know about Tracker Season 2, including its release date, plot, trailer, and cast.

Tracker Season 2: Premiere Date and Number of Episodes

Tracker Season 2 is set to premiere on CBS on October 13th, 2024. Unlike the previous installment, this time, we will get a full-fledged season with 22 episodes. The show will follow a weekly schedule, with one new episode coming out every Sunday. Executive producer Ken Olin confirmed the number of episodes during a press tour in July.

Tracker Season 2: Plot and Trailer

The show tells the story of Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist with impeccable hacking skills who travels around the country helping people solve mysteries in exchange for rewards. At the end of season 1, Lizzie discovered a hidden box after her mother’s death that contained Colter’s dad’s work.

The second season will have a time jump of several months and explore the mystery surrounding Colter’s father’s murder, with new revelations about his relationship with Lizzie’s mother. In an interview, Justin Hartley teased that Season 2 will explore bigger and deeper themes about Colter’s past, expanding on the unanswered questions from the previous season. CBS recently launched the official trailer for Tracker Season 2, which further teases what to expect from the show:

Tracker Season 2: Cast

Justin Hartley returns in the lead role of Colter Shaw in Tracker Season 2. He is joined by Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin, Eric Graise as Bobby Exley, and Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene. Jensen Ackles will also reprise his role as Russell Shaw, Colter’s elder brother. However, Robin Weigert, who played Teddi Bruin in the first season, will not be returning to the series.

