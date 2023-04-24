Alia Bhatt is one of the leading ladies in India today who has made a name for herself not only as a Bollywood actress but as a pan-India star too. The mother of one – who has proved she’s a brilliant actress with films like Highway, Udta Punjab, Gangubai Kathiawadi and more, is now also a film producer and has backed the digitally released film Darlings.

As Alia continues to enjoy both her personal and professional lives, a recent report stated that the SOTY actress has invested huge amounts of her net worth into buying properties in Mumbai. Read on to know all about these new purchases and what sister Shaheen Bhatt has gotten from her.

As per an ETimes report, actress Alia Bhatt has invested in several properties this month and is now the owner of a new, lavish apartment in Bandra. According to the website, the actress’ production house Eternal Sunshine Production has purchased a premium residential apartment in Pali Hill in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The 2,500 sq ft carpet area property cost Rs 1.51 lakh per sq ft, resulting in the actress paying over Rs 37.80 crore for it.

According to a news portal, Alia Bhatt’s new apartment is located in Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Pali Hill. The actress reportedly registered the sale agreement on April 10, 2023, and paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crore for it.

Besides this luxurious place in Pali, Alia has reportedly also gifted two apartments to her sister Shaheen Bhatt. These flats are said to be worth Rs 7.68 crore and are located in Gigi Apartment in Juhu.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen alongside hubby Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy action-adventure film Brahmastra. Her upcoming next include Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

