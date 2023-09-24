Ranbir Kapoor is a huge name in the Bollywood industry, and besides having brilliant acting skills, the actor is also known for his philanthropic nature among fans. And what we love the most about him is that he’s not only a charming and caring husband to Alia Bhatt but also a doting father to Raha. On to the series of new events, Kapoor appeared for T-series’ Ganpati Darshan at their office, and netizens are reacting to his cap having his daughter‘s name on it. Isn’t that such a cute gesture? Scroll below to take a look.

Ranbir is one of the most bankable stars in the industry, with a massive fan following. He doesn’t have an official handle on Instagram, but his wife Alia often gives a sneak peek into their luxurious life, and the actor also has fan pages dedicated to him on the platform that keep track of his daily activities.

Now, talking about Ranbir Kapoor’s latest appearance, the actor looked handsome in an all-black look. He paired a black shirt with matching trousers and completed the look with glasses, sneakers and a baseball cap.

RK’s cap with his daughter Raha’s name and a teddy bear stole the show for us. OMG, we love how Ranbir Kapoor never let go of any chances to prove his love for his family.

Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to his appearance on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “His shoes AJ 1dior cost around 6.50 lakh .. MC ke fan wale dekh lo…”

Another user commented, “Raha is his cap .He is so cute man 🥰”

A third commented, “His cap has Raha’s name with a teddy 😍😍”

What are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor stealing the show with Raha’s name on his cap during his latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

