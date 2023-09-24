Ranbir Kapoor is an actor par excellence. He might be termed as the second perfectionist, only next to Aamir Khan. Even Karan Johar once revealed in an interview that he is so prepared for everything that it has become his inherent subconscious nature. He does not even realise that he is so well-equipped and prepared! The actor commands an unmatched acting prowess, and he is paid a whopping amount for his brilliance on-screen.

The actor reportedly is charging a bomb for his next biggie Animal. RK was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and the actor reportedly took 25-30 crore for the film. However, he raised the bar and the fee by almost three times, charging a reported amount of Rs 70 crore for Animal.

While Ranbir Kapoor’s salary grew by 180 percent, which is a remarkable growth in terms of success, you cannot imagine the jump from his first salary. Ranbir started his career as an assistant director, and he started way too early. Just at the age of 14! Scroll down to learn about his remuneration then.

The Shamshera actor assisted his uncle Rajiv Kapoor, who directed Ranbir’s dad Rishi Kapoor in Prem Granth. The film also starred Madhuri Dixit and Ranbir was paid Rs 250 for the work he did. Speaking to Mashable India he once recalled, “Like a good boy, I went to my mother’s room and I put it on her feet.” Neetu Kapoor even cried while she took that money from her little boy.

Now, imagine getting a salary of Rs 250 for a film, to 70 crore for a film! Almost 2800 times more, Ranbir’s earnings grew by 112,000% in 27 years. Coming to his actual debut, he was paid 8 Lakhs for Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Saawariya. Even this number to Animal’s 70 crore is a growth of 8650%, which is remarkable!

While Ranbir offered his ‘pehli kamai’ of Rs 250 to his mother, he used his doosri kamai, the fee for Saawariya to buy a Gublot Mexican. His next big jump came with Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, where he was paid Rs 7 crore.

He was paid more than double the amount for Besharam. He went from 8 Lakh for Saawariya in 2007 to 15 crore for Besharam in 2013. It was more than double the amount of YJHD, which was released the same year!

Coming back to Animal, Ranbir Kapoor’s 70 crore remuneration makes him the highest-paid in his league of actors. The Sandeep Vanga Reddy film is ready to release on December 1.

