With only three days left until the global premiere of The Vaccine War, director Vivek Agnihotri is busy gearing up for the release of his upcoming film. The advance booking of the film, which is based on India’s battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, has already started since Sunday.

Vivek Agnihotri said that The Vaccine War celebrates the hard work and achievements of the Indian scientists who developed “world’s fastest indigenous vaccine” with so much dedication to fight against the deadly virus. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, the National Award-winning director said, “The Vaccine War is not about the Covid-19 warriors, it’s a victory film. It is a war film.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivek Agnihotri added, “When you say Covid, you think about the frontline workers and doctors and patients, but you don’t see any patient or doctor in the film. It’s about a bunch of scientists who believed that India can do it (battle the pandemic) while others thoughts India can’t do it and how they made the world’s fastest indigenous vaccine. This is truly a superhero film, a genuine authentic superhero film.”

Recently, The Kashmir Files director took to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, to share details about his upcoming film The Vaccine War and wrote, “Dear friends, ADVANCE BOOKING of #TheVaccineWar is OPEN NOW. We don’t have corporates to do advance bookings. #TheVaccineWar is your film. Please book your tickets NOW. Also, book a ticket for your mother and the maid of your house. If we do it, INDIA CAN DO IT.”

Have a look:

Dear friends, ADVANCE BOOKING of #TheVaccineWar is OPEN NOW. We don’t have corporates to do advance bookings. #TheVaccineWar is your film. Please book your tickets NOW.

Also, book a ticket for your mother and the maid of your house.

If we do it, INDIA CAN DO IT. pic.twitter.com/kjvW6lBwIb — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 24, 2023

Taking to the comments section of the post, one user wrote, “In my opinion your movies are not worth watching. So would appeal to people not to waste their time. May Prabhu Shree Ram Ji give you some sadbudhi.” In response to this, the director wrote, “You just wasted time in writing this tweet. Means you are worried. Yeh dar achcha hai.”

Check this:

You just wasted time in writing this tweet. Means you are worried. Yeh dar achcha hai. https://t.co/ioLwORqU1H — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 24, 2023

The Vaccine War, which will be India’s first bio-science film, will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Pallavi Joshi, Girija Oak and Raima Sen in pivotal characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 28 2023. It will clash with Fukrey 3 starring Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chadha in the leading roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri Gives A Hard Rock Twist To Rigveda Hymn Nasadiya Sukta As He Urges To “Make The World Aware About The Scientific Temperament Of Hindu Civilisation”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News