Adipurush, led by Prabhas, has turned out to be a massive loss affair for the makers and is one of the biggest box office disasters in Indian cinema. The budget is so huge that the collection of over 350 crores looks ‘unsatisfactory’. Now, in the latest worldwide update, we have learnt that the collection is a few crores away from reaching the mark of 400 crores.

Helmed by Om Raut, the magnum opus also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in key roles. While the film had suffered extreme negativity due to its first teaser, the post-release scene too wasn’t pleasing at all. The audience feedback was highly unfavourable and the result was clearly seen through a massive fall in numbers after a superb opening weekend.

Now, as per the latest update, Adipurush has amassed 286 crores nett by now at the Indian box office. In gross, it equals 337.48 crores. In overseas, the film has almost ended its theatrical run, and just 55 crores gross have been accumulated so far. Speaking about the worldwide box office total, the biggie stands at 392.48 crores gross.

As we can see, Adipurush is just 7.52 crores away from hitting the 400 crores milestone but considering the film is moving at a snail’s pace; it’s really doubtful. Let’s wait and see!

Meanwhile, in other news, the Allahabad High Court recently urged filmmakers to stay away from religious texts and not make movies about them. It told filmmakers to make a documentary on Quran and see the consequences as it heard petitions seeking a ban on Prabhas starrer.

The court also directed the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to submit personal affidavits in response to pleas seeking the ban.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

