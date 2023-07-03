SatyaPrem Ki Katha has done well again on Sunday, what with further growth coming over Saturday collections. The film has jumped further from 10.25 crores to 12.15 crores and that’s a steady increase in numbers on the second consecutive day.

The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer has now collected 38.50 crores and is just a bit short of the 40 crores mark, which would have been an ideal extended weekend. The film has found appreciation but in Punjab and Maharashtra especially, it’s facing immense competition from the regional releases. These films have gathered around 20 crores between them in the last four days, and rest assured, at least 5 crores out of this could well have come the way of SatyaPrem Ki Katha if not for a parallel release.

That said, a steady run during the weekdays can well compensate for that. The aim would be to amass around 15 cores more between today and Thursday, and that will push the overall numbers well past the 50 crores mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

