The latest Punjabi release, Carry On Jatta 3, is creating ripples at the Indian box office. Made on a controlled budget, the film has already turned out to be a huge commercial success and is now aiming for a much bigger total in the lifetime run. Let’s find out how much the comic caper has earned during its extended opening weekend!

Directed by Smeep Kang, the Carry On Jatta threequel stars Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Kavita Kaushik and others in key roles. It’s the third instalment in the highly successful comedy franchise Carry On Jatta. Its previous part was a huge hit at the Indian box office and had ended its theatrical run in the range of 30-35 crores nett. Now, this one is going to surpass that number like a cakewalk.

As per the early estimates, Carry On Jatta 3 earned 6.05 crores at the Indian box office on day 4. That’s really impressive and the film saw its biggest single day on Sunday. For the unversed, it opened at 4.35 crores on Thursday and earned 3.95 crores and 5.15 crores on day 2 and day 3, respectively.

After the extended opening weekend of 4 days, Carry On Jatta 3 stands at a grand Indian total of 19.50 crores net. Reportedly, the film has been made at a budget of 10 crores, which means the film is already in the profit zone and has earned returns of 9.50 crores. In the long run, it is aiming for a historical milestone in the Punjabi film industry.

