They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, is suffering due to mixed word-of-mouth but continues to add moolah. The gangster action drama is currently the second highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide. It may anytime surpass Sankranthiki Vasthunam and steal the #1 spot. Scroll below for a detailed box office breakdown on day 6.

OG Box Office Collection Day 6 (India)

According to Sacnilk, They Call Him OG added 7.25 crores to the kitty on day 6. It witnessed a slight drop from 7.40 crore earned on the previous day. The overall earnings in India stand at 154.85 crores, which is about 182.82 crore in gross earnings.

Sujeeth’s directorial is mounted on a staggering budget of 250 crores. In 6 days, the makers have recovered 62% of the estimated cost. OG could swiftly achieve the breakeven stage if it maintains a steady hold at the box office. The upcoming weekend should further help it get closer to the target!