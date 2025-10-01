They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, is suffering due to mixed word-of-mouth but continues to add moolah. The gangster action drama is currently the second highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide. It may anytime surpass Sankranthiki Vasthunam and steal the #1 spot. Scroll below for a detailed box office breakdown on day 6.
OG Box Office Collection Day 6 (India)
According to Sacnilk, They Call Him OG added 7.25 crores to the kitty on day 6. It witnessed a slight drop from 7.40 crore earned on the previous day. The overall earnings in India stand at 154.85 crores, which is about 182.82 crore in gross earnings.
Sujeeth’s directorial is mounted on a staggering budget of 250 crores. In 6 days, the makers have recovered 62% of the estimated cost. OG could swiftly achieve the breakeven stage if it maintains a steady hold at the box office. The upcoming weekend should further help it get closer to the target!
Trending
OG vs Sankranthiki Vasthunam overseas!
They Call Him OG is the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 at the overseas box office. It has accumulated 60.50 crore gross in only 6 days and is almost 71% higher than Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which grossed 35.4 crores in its international lifetime.
How much has OG earned worldwide (6 days)?
The worldwide box office collection of Pawan Kalyan’s biggie surges to 243.34 crore gross. It is currently the second highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025, only behind Sankranthiki Vasthunam (256.54 crore gross).
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:
- Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crores
- They Call Him OG: 243.34 crores
- Game Changer: 191.81 crores
- Kuberaa: 138.85 crores
- Daaku Maharaaj: 125.60 crores
As you read the article, OG has reportedly surpassed Sankranthiki Vasthunam on day 7 and conquered the top throne. The official figures are yet awaited.
OG Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 6
- Budget: 250 crores
- India net: 154.85 crores
- Budget recovery: 62%
- India gross: 182.82 crores
- Overseas gross: 60.50 crores
- Worldwide gross: 243.32 crores
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Rishab Shetty’s Biggie To Miss Top 5 Indian Openings Of 2025?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News