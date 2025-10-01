Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, is gearing up for its theatrical release on October 2, 2025. The period-mythological action drama will make a smashing entry into the top 10 Indian openers of 2025. However, it may miss beating Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Scroll below for the day 1 box office prediction.
Enjoying the prequel benefit!
Back in 2022, Kantara turned out to be a massive success, not only in Kannada but also in several other languages. In the Hindi belt alone, it garnered 81.10 crores and emerged as a superhit. The nostalgia factor is working very well, amping up the pre-release buzz.
#1 opening in Sandalwood guaranteed in 2025
Kannada cinema delivered the most profitable film of 2025 with Su From So. However, a big-budget film is eagerly awaited that creates noise with its tremendous advance booking trends, followed by a thunderous opening!
Trending
Kantara Chapter 1 has already entered the top 10 pre-sales of 2025 in Indian cinema by surpassing Sankranthiki Vasthunam. It will also leave behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava in the final 24 hours. Sandalwood will witness its first big opening of 2025, since the #1 spot is currently held by Ekka, with day 1 collection of only 1.45 crores.
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Prediction Day 1
The trends are very much in favor, and Rishab Shetty’s film will achieve new benchmarks by easily surpassing Kantara (2022). Going by the current buzz, Kantara Chapter 1 could make an opening of 40-45 crore net in India. The Kannada version is in the lead and could easily clock 20 crores on day 1. It is also witnessing good buzz in the Hindi version, which will likely score a double-digit opening!
As far as the top 10 opening days of 2025 in Indian cinema are concerned, Kantara Chapter 1 easily surpass Chhaava (33.10 crores). However, it will have to put up a strong fight to beat Hari Hara Veera Mallu and enter the top 5.
The period-mythological action drama will enjoy the national holiday benefit due to Gandhi Jayanti. If the word-of-mouth is positive, the spot bookings could boost during the evening and night shows, crossing the predicted range.
Check out the top 10 Indian openers of 2025 at the box office:
- They Call Him OG – 87.45 crores (including paid previews)
- Coolie – 65 crores
- Game Changer – 54 crores
- War 2 – 52.5 crores
- Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 47.5 crores
- Kantara Chapter 1 – 40-45 crores (prediction)
- Chhaava – 33.10 crores
- Sikandar – 30.06 crores
- Good Bad Ugly – 29.25 crores
- Vidaamuyarchi – 27 crores
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Film To Clock #2 Romantic Opening Of 2025!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News