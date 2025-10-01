Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, is gearing up for its theatrical release on October 2, 2025. The period-mythological action drama will make a smashing entry into the top 10 Indian openers of 2025. However, it may miss beating Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Scroll below for the day 1 box office prediction.

Enjoying the prequel benefit!

Back in 2022, Kantara turned out to be a massive success, not only in Kannada but also in several other languages. In the Hindi belt alone, it garnered 81.10 crores and emerged as a superhit. The nostalgia factor is working very well, amping up the pre-release buzz.

#1 opening in Sandalwood guaranteed in 2025

Kannada cinema delivered the most profitable film of 2025 with Su From So. However, a big-budget film is eagerly awaited that creates noise with its tremendous advance booking trends, followed by a thunderous opening!