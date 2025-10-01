Odds are in favor of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at the Indian box office. Shashank Khaitan’s directorial could easily beat Param Sundari to clock the 2nd biggest opening for a romantic film in 2025. Scroll below for the day 1 prediction.

Good pre-release buzz + holiday opening!

After the massive success of Saiyaara, doors have opened for romantic films at the box office. Janhvi Kapoor recently missed the 100 crore club with her last release, Param Sundari. However, the tables will likely turn with the upcoming Dharma Productions film.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is enjoying a good pre-release buzz. Over 52.2K cine-goers have showcased their interest in BookMyShow. Even songs like Bijuria, Panwadi, and Perfect are being played on loop during festive celebrations. It will also enjoy the holiday benefit as it is releasing on Gandhi Jayanti.

Minimal competition at the ticket windows!

There’s huge scope at the box office as Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra co-starrer has only one competition – Jolly LLB 3. The genres are completely different, so both the films could happily co-exist and mint moolah. All in all, odds are in favor, and if the reviews turn out positive, the sky is the limit for the romantic comedy.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 1 Prediction

Going by the current trends, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari could comfortably open in the 8-10 crore range at the Indian box office. If the word-of-mouth is positive, the spot bookings could boost due to the holiday benefit, even going higher than the predictions!

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film is confirmed to clock the second-biggest opening for a romantic film in 2025. It will easily surpass every single Bollywood film in the top 5, including Param Sundari, Bhool Chuk Maaf, and others. The only exception is Saiyaara.

Check out the top 5 box office openings of romantic Bollywood films of 2025.

Saiyaara: 22 crore Param Sundari: 7.37 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 7.20 crore Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release: 4.5 crore Metro In Dino: 4.05 crore

