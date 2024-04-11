Aren’t we all loving the crossovers between Hindi and South actors? Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Alia Bhatt in RRR, and now Jr NTR is all set to make his Bollywood debut with War 2. He begins shooting for Hrithik Roshan starrer sooner than we knew. Below are all the exciting details you need!

YRF is expanding its spy universe like never before. They recently welcomed Shah Rukh Khan with the blockbuster Pathaan. He is also working on the sequel. And if that is not enough, SRK will be locking horns with Salman Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan. Alia Bhatt is also joining the universe in the first-ever female-led spy film in the universe.

Jr NTR kickstarts War 2

According to multiple reports, Jr NTR begins shooting for War 2 on Friday i.e., April 12, 2024. It will be a 10-day long schedule, and he will be shooting some action sequences with Hrithik Roshan in Mumbai. The duo will be pitted against each other, and their face-off sequences will surely be the highlights of the action thriller.

Jr NTR undergoes drastic transformation?

As most know, NTR has been busy shooting for Koratala Siva’s directorial Devara. He looked bulky and shot for the film in a bearded avatar. The RRR actor has reportedly undergone a visible weight loss to transform for his role opposite Hrithik Roshan in War 2. He has reportedly shed a few kilos and has been hitting the gym for the last two weeks.

Following the first schedule, JR NTR will be getting back to Devara sets in the last week of April. He will complete his leg of War 2 shoot by the end of this year.

More about War 2

Ayan Mukerji will direct the sequel of War. Siddharth Anand directed the first installment, but YRF has a policy of not repeating their directors to welcome new ideas.

Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor were a part of the original film, but their characters were killed in the film. The leading lady in the sequel has not yet ben revealed.

