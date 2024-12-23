In recent years, Hollywood has seen scads of biopics, including Elvis, Bob Marley, Whitney Houston, and Back to Black. However, the most awaited biopic is A Complete Unknown, in which Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet plays Bob Dylan.

A Complete Unknown: Release date

A Complete Unknown premiered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on December 10, 2024. Searchlight Pictures has scheduled to release it in the United States on December 25, 2024. Early reviews for the movie have been positive, with universal acclaim for Chalamet’s performance.

The American Film Institute and the National Board of Review included it in their list of the best ten films of 2024, the latter also granting Fanning the Best Supporting Actress award. The MPA rated the biopic R, distinguishing it from other musical biopics with PG-13 ratings, like Bohemian Rhapsody and Elvis, and even R-rated movies like Rocketman and Straight Outta Compton.

Brief About A Complete Unknown

According to producer Fred Berger, Timothee Chalamet sings 40 Dylan songs in the film while playing guitars and harmonicas. All the performances were recorded live on the set of filming; Barbaro, Norton, and Holbrook sang and played their own instruments, too. Sound engineer Tod Maitland revealed that the recording was done using period-specific microphones and instruments and without earpieces.

The film was recorded at The Village and Sunset Sound in Los Angeles. The music production team had access to almost 16 hours of unreleased Bob Dylan recordings and old Columbia Records notes, which included lists of vintage microphones the artist used. The team collaborated with Gibson, who lent them archival guitars and made recreations, including two custom J-50s.

