The success of The Real Housewives franchise led to its growth as many international adaptations started joining in. RHODubai was the first non-US based edition produced by Bravo. The reality network recently put the show on pause after two seasons. According to reports, the channel executives are now interested in tapping into another North American region instead.

As per rumors, a pilot of The Real Housewives of Toronto has been shot and the edition might make its way onto the screens soon. Even though Toronto was already an edition produced by Slice, it will be the first time Bravo ventures into the area. Here’s everything we know about it including what to expect, pilot cast members, as well as suspected filming period.

The Real Housewives Of Toronto Pilot

According to a previous report by In Touch Weekly, the pilot of The Real Housewives of Toronto has been filmed and wrapped and it featured “a tight-knit group of dynamic women who dominate Toronto’s elite social scene.” The show is expected to be full of drama, feuds, friendships, and heart with “a mix of luxury and chaos” that fans might enjoy and relish.

The Real Housewives Of Toronto Potential Cast

“Power players, glitz, high stakes drama,” can be expected from the yet to be confirmed edition, as per reports. Onto the ladies who graced the pilot of the show. The first on the list is Sasha Exeter, influencer and entrepreneur. Meghan Markle’s former best friend Jessica Mulroney was not a part of the pilot, but rumors speculate that she could potentially be a part of the show. “Jessica is carefully considering her next steps,” a source told the portal.

The insider claimed that Jessica is ready for a comeback and the Toronto edition of The Real Housewives might be the perfect opportunity for it. They added that if she does sign the contract, her storyline would include growth and healing which might be interesting to witness alongside the dynamics of the cast. Roxy Earle, who starred on the Slice produced Toronto show, is also a potential name floating around in the speculated RHOT’s rumor mill.

Other public figures include fashion and beauty influencer Natalie Gee and singer Keshia “Kiki” Chanté. Sources describe these women as the “best and brightest” of the area who expertly navigate careers, families, and friendships. They claim the speculated edition will have “a fresh, distinctly Canadian twist” and feature the “exclusive neighborhoods” alongside the “thriving cultural scene.” It’s to be noted, Bravo has not confirmed the news.

What To Expect From The Real Housewives Of Toronto

A source told In Touch Weekly, “These women are so much more than just socialites. They’re power players, entrepreneurs, and survivors with stories that will resonate with audiences everywhere.” The production is sure that the show will showcase a lot of the fan-favorite aspects while also being fresh and authentic. As per rumors, filming is expected to start in 2025.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Taylor Swift Making Nashville Her Home Base Over LA & New York Because Of Travis Kelce?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News