A strange and unsettling sight outside DJ Khaled’s Miami mansion has fans buzzing after a coffin marked with “RIP DRAKE” and “RIP OVO” was left near the property, which sparked speculation of rising tensions between the two music giants.

With Drake already engaged in a lyrical back-and-forth with Kendrick Lamar, this may well indicate that another heavyweight might be joining the fray soon.

There was a coffin with Drake’s name on it outside of DJ Khaled’s crib… wtf? pic.twitter.com/lSSZJlB6m6 — King Jared (@certifiedjared) February 18, 2025

The Strange Discovery

The eerie prop was first noticed by Matheo Patris, a restaurant manager passing by on Saturday. The coffin, positioned in an area accessible from the road, stood out as an ominous statement and even though a security guard was present, the street itself was otherwise empty, making the sight even more bizarre.

“I was passing in front of his house, and while I was passing by, we saw a coffin right in front. So I told my friend who was driving to make a U-turn,” Matheo recounted. “We passed in front of the house again, and that’s when I grabbed my phone and captured the moment with a video and took a picture. It seemed more like a decoration than anything else. They weren’t shooting a video clip or anything. We grabbed the video and then kept on driving.”

Adding to the mystery, the coffin also referenced OVO Sound, Drake’s independent record label, leaving fans to wonder if this was an elaborate stunt, a diss, or something else entirely.

A Brewing Tension Between DJ Khaled and Drake

The timing couldn’t be more suspicious as just days before, rumors swirled about a potential Drake feature on Khaled’s upcoming album, ‘Aalam of God.’

The speculation kicked off when Khaled dropped a teaser featuring Mark Wahlberg, who casually mentioned the album would include “two new Drake songs,” but Drake quickly shut down the chatter with a cheeky comment referencing actor and musician ‘drakebell”—a response that led to Khaled allegedly scrubbing the post altogether.

“I felt like this is probably DJ Khaled taking shots at Drake since he doesn’t want him to be on his album anymore,” Matheo explained.

According to reports, DJ Khaled, whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled, owns a nearly 13,000-square-foot waterfront mansion in Miami Beach, which he purchased in 2018 for $21.75 million.

