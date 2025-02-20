Drake has once again taken over the internet, but this time, it’s not for a chart-topping hit or a headline-making feud. Instead, it’s a viral clip of the rapper awkwardly hurling a slipper at a drone that’s got fans talking.

The footage, supposedly filmed inside his Australian penthouse where he is currently staying for his Anita Max Win Tour, shows the drone hovering over a terrace where a laptop, a glass of wine, and luxury surroundings set the scene. However, moments later, Drake appears, looking caught off guard, before grabbing a bright orange slider and making a hilariously off-target throw at the flying intruder.

Privacy Concerns or Marketing Genius

At first glance, the clip raises serious questions about privacy – Was Drake really being spied on? Has celebrity security reached a new low?

But those who took a closer look quickly realized something didn’t quite add up. The laptop screen prominently displayed Stake, a well-known Australian-Curaçaoan online gambling platform—a brand Drake just so happens to have a partnership with.

Suddenly, what seemed like an invasion of privacy started looking a lot more like a calculated marketing move.

Social Media Started to Uncover the Truth

Social media sleuths wasted no time unraveling the mystery. The absurdity of a high-end drone conveniently flying into Drake’s penthouse had people questioning its authenticity.

One eagle-eyed viewer, “You know how you know Drake never looks in the Mirror? He doesn’t know how reflections work. This ain’t even a troll, you can actually see the drone operator in the video.”

“Drake deserves an Oscar for overacting,” a second wrote, while a third added, “I’m extremely concerned with the apparent tens of thousands of people who can’t tell that the drake drone video is some kind of stunt. he’s not even acting that well in it.”

This is a staged video af to promote Stake…. You can clearly see drone pilot sitting behind the corner 😂 Drake deserves an Oscar for overacting 😑 pic.twitter.com/x4GWE2scsK — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) February 19, 2025

im extremely concerned with the apparent tens of thousands of people who can't tell that the drake drone video is some kind of stunt. he's not even acting that well in it — manny (@mannyfidel) February 19, 2025

Whether an actual privacy breach or just another clever PR stunt, the video has done exactly what it was meant to—get people talking.

