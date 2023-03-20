TV actress Dalljiet Kaur is currently enjoying a new chapter in her life after tying the knot with businessman Nikhil Patel. The two shared their vows on Sunday, March 18, and soon headed to Bangkok for their honeymoon. As the couple is celebrating their togetherness, a fan recently asked them if they plan to have more kids. Read further to know their response.

The actress was married to Shalin Bhanot earlier, but the two parted ways in 2015, within six years of marriage. They are now co-parents to their nine-year-old son Shaarav, aka Jadon Bhanot. On the other hand, Nikhil has two daughters, Aariyana and Aanika, from his previous marriage.

While the couple is enjoying their honeymoon in Bangkok, Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel went live on Instagram to talk to their friends. The newlyweds responded to several fans who wished them on their wedding and also showered them with love.

During the live session, a fan asked the couple if they intended to have more kids, which Dalljiet immediately denied. She said, “No, guys, we already have three kids.” She then looked at Nikhil, who was sitting beside her and nodding in agreement. Nikhil further left fans and his wife in splits as he added, “that’s expensive.”

Dalljiet and Nikhil’s wedding was an intimate affair as the two tied the knot in the presence of their family and friends. While the actress donned a white lehenga with a red dupatta for her nuptials, Nikhil wore a white sherwani. The couple treated their fans with some beautiful pictures from their ceremony.

Seemingly, the two also honoured each other’s second marriage with a cake during their reception. As per some pictures shared by Dalljiet on Instagram, she and Nikhil cut a cake that had a clapperboard as the topper with “Take two 18/3/2023” written on it.

