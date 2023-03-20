Fans get ready to see Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab in the slice-of-life Marathi film School College Ani Life. And here’s a glimpse of what it is as the trailer is out already. In fact, this film also has a Rohit Shetty connection.

Rohit Shetty, the blockbuster director, has turned producer for the Marathi film that will be directed by Vihan Suryavanshi.

Starring the fan-favorite Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab in the lead roles, School College Ani Life’ is a slice-of-life family entertainer. The trailer depicts how a youngster navigates the challenges and joys of school and college life.

The film was shot before the COVID-19 pandemic and promises to be a romantic one. It revolves around the lives of school and college students and their experiences.

Check out the film’s trailer here:

In 2020, actress Tejasswi Prakash took to Instagram and shared a picture annoucing her excitement on being part of the film. She wrote, “Proud and lucky to have @itsrohitshetty sir as my mentor and it only got better when I got to be the leading lady of Rohit Shetty’s first Marathi venture ….. . “ School College ani Life… “ Produced by Rohit Shetty … Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi… coming this summer.”

Produced by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi, and Vivek Shah in association with Reliance Entertainment, School College Ani Life is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi. This family entertainer will hit the screens on 14 April 2023.

