Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for unapologetically expressing her views on Twitter. The actress is quite active on social media. Be it sharing her thoughts to even reacting to others’ posts, she never misses a chance to grab eyeballs. Recently, she reacted to Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s tweet about love. In her tweet, the actress allegedly hinted at her infamous love affair with Hrithik Roshan and netizens were quick to react. Scroll below to read the details!

The Queen actress, who is known for her unfiltered statements on everything recently reacted to Elon Musk’s falling in love tweet. Elon shared a post that read, “Falling in love hits different when you know they are a paid actor sent by CIA to distract you from dedicating your life to dismantling the government.” Soon after that Kangana reacted to the tweet and her reaction made everyone question her definition of love.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut re -tweeted the post and wrote, “I never believed someone can have a more dramatic life than me; this sounds more exciting than the entire film mafia trying to put me in jail for a love affair….” After her tweet, netizens were quick to ask about her definition of love. To which the actress replied, “Love is of many kinds 1)Love for parents, siblings, pets, relatives/friends ( transactional) 2) Sexual /passionate love (transactional) 3) Spiritual love /divine love (nontransactional) no giver or taker, both become one. First, two everyone knows the last one is not for everyone.”

Check out the post below:

I never believed someone can have more dramatic life than me, this sounds more exciting than entire film mafia trying to put me in jail for a love affair… 👌 https://t.co/AwnEb2n5Ja — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 19, 2023

Kangana’s post was bombarded with comments, and many also mentioned actor Hrithik Roshan.

One of the users wrote, “What love affair? Never seen anyone accepting to be in love with you?”

“Stop blaming others how f*cked up your life is. I admire you personally but stop crying. Enough. Movie banao kuch dhang ki.”

Another user wrote, “Hrithik Roshan says thanks to you.”

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut in 2016 claimed that she was in a secret relationship with Hrithik Roshan and they had gone for a trip to Paris together.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Talks About ‘Sleepless Nights’ As He & Alia Bhatt Take Care Of Baby Raha, Kareena Kapoor Goes “Saif Ali Khan Wouldn’t Stay One Night With Me In The Hospital”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News