Businessman Ashneer Grover, who rose to fame with TV reality show Shark Tank India, is no less than a social media star. After showing his unfiltered self on television, he gave part 2 a miss. A few days back, a social media influencer was in the news when he shared his recent photo on Twitter, asking media houses to use the same in the articles about him. Recently, the former Shark appeared at an event where he spoke about films slopping at the box office while saying, “Kaahe ka Yash Raj.”

Grover feels it has become difficult to attract audiences to theatres. While he wasn’t talking about the ace production house, he took the film studio’s name as an archetype for the gatekeepers of Bollywood. He also stated that he made a lot of money via social media and now doesn’t need TV to earn fame and money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During his appearance at the Institute of Management Technology in Ghaziabad, Ashneer Grover said, “In today’s time, you have an opportunity of creating a personal brand. Pehle kya tha, Yash Raj ji ke paas camera hai, Yash Raj ji ne casting karni hai. Jo unke camera ke saamne aagaya, woh hero hai. Ab bhaisaab sabke paas camera hai, toh kaahe ka Yash Raj.”

He further said, “Kisi ko theatre jaana hi nahi hai. Theatre bharna mushkil ho raha hai. Sab bol rahe hain ke bhai main ghar baitha hoon, office baitha hoon, gaadi mein baitha hoon, jab mera mann karega mereko entertainment chahiye hai.”

“We are at that cusp point. There is an opportunity for everybody, cutting across segments, to become public and famous. Aapko woh opportunity as a brand use karni hai,” added Ashneer Grover.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ashneer Grover’s words? Do let us know.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Getting Married? Shares “He Said Yes!” Post! Netizens Troll (& Congratulate) Her As One Says “Sabke Saamne Mera Naam Mat Lena…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News