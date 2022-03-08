Female Bollywood celebrities often get trolled for the most bizarre reasons. From their outfit choices to their lifestyle to their personal life, netizens leave no chance to mock them on social media. Back in 2019, a troll on Instagram tried to body-shame Divya Dutta and in no time, the actress gave a savage reply to the same shutting it for once and for all. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Divya isn’t the first actress that has been body-shamed by netizens; these faceless trolls try and mock B-town actresses every now and then on social media. Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan including others have also been a victim of body-shaming by trolls.

Back in 2019, Divya Dutta shared a picture of herself on her official Instagram account with a caption that read, “And I wondered what just happened!!! Inbtween interviews!!!” Reacting to her picture, a troll commented, “Big t**ts”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25)

Divya Dutta couldn’t hold back at the troll and lashed out at it. The actress replied, “Yes man!! Big t**s!! So?? Shut up. N stop being obsessed n objectifying women.. there’s so much more to a woman. Did u ever see t smile o the glint in the eyes??? No am sorry expecting too much!!disgusting. Pls don’t post here,(sic).”

Later in an interview with Mid-Day, the Veer Zaara actress opened up about the troll incident and said, “Respecting women and treating them right is something that needs to be taught at home and school and when you still don’t learn, make them stand in the middle of the road and teach them.”

Very well said, Divya!

What are your thoughts on Divya Dutta shutting down the troll-like a queen? Tell us in the space below.

