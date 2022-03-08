In just one week, Kangana Ranaut’s reality show, Lock Upp has become one of the top shows in India. Although many initially compared it with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss but soon everyone started liking the concept. 13 contestants had entered the show, and after Swami Chakrapani’s elimination on Sunday, only 12 are left. There are some interesting, while there are some controversial contestants, but do you know, how much they are getting paid to stay in the jail per week, let’s find out.

As the show is progressing, things are getting intense each passing day and recently Karan Kundrra entered the show as a jailer. Reportedly, contestants are expected to be in the show for 10 weeks and each week there will be a new surprise with new rules by the jailers.

As per Bollywood Life, among all the contestants, you will be quite shocked to know that Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui are the highest paying contestants of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, followed by Poonam Pandey, Babita Phogat, Payal Rohatgi, Sara Khan, Siddharth Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Shivam Sharma, Nisha Rawal, Tehseen Poonawalla, Swami Chakrapani and Saisha Shinde.

Check out the per week salary of all Lock Upp contestants below.

Anjali Arora

The social media influencer and model came into the limelight after her video on Kacha Badam went viral and to be on the show, Anjali is getting around Rs. 3 – 4 Lakhs per week.

Munawar Faruqui

The standup comedian has been on the news for over a year now. He became known after a few politicians targeted him for hurting religious sentiments, for which he was even arrested. Now to stay in the Lock Upp, Munawar is getting Rs. 3 – 3.5 lakhs per week.

Poonam Pandey

The actress has remained on the news for various reasons and recently she made headlines after lodging a complaint against her husband, Sam Bombay for harassment. Looking at her massive fan following, Poonam is reportedly getting Rs. 3 lakhs per week.

Babita Phogat

The real-life wrestler Babita Phogat who has no controversial background but she has earned a gold medal for India is also getting Rs. 3 lakhs per week.

Payal Rohatgi

The actress has been quite vocal about everything; she is also an avid social media user due to which she has also been part of a few controversies and to stay in Lock Upp, Payal is getting Rs. 3 lakhs per week.

Sara Khan

The actress gained a lot of attention after becoming the first contestant to get married in the Bigg Boss house. Now the actress is back in a similar reality show for which she’s receiving Rs. 2.5 – 3 lakhs a week.

Siddharth Sharma

Before Lock Upp, Sharma was seen in a few youth-based reality shows and he knows how to smartly play the game. For his stay in the show, Siddharth is getting around Rs. 2 – 2.5 lakhs a week.

Karanvir Bohra

Although the television star has stayed away from such reality shows but it was a surprise when he agreed to do Lock Upp and for the show, Karanvir is getting around Rs. 2 lakhs per week.

Shivam Sharma

Former Splitsvilla contestant locked horns with Siddharth Sharma on the first day itself and due to his rowdy attitude, the show might see a growth in viewership. Currently, Shivam is receiving Rs. 2 lakhs per week.

Nisha Rawal

Nisha made deadlines after she accused her husband and actor Karan Mehra of domestic violence. After the incident, the actress remained on the news and her entry in Lock Upp will help the show garner more viewers. Rawal gets paid around Rs. 1.75 – 2 lakhs per week.

Tehseen Poonawalla

Although Tehseen failed to impress the audience in Bigg Boss 13, but in Kangana Ranaut’s show he’s getting to speak his mind and for the show, he is getting Rs. 1.25 – 1.5 lakhs a week.

Swami Chakrapani

Swami became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show, for the week-long stay he received Rs. 1- 1.25 lakhs per week.

Saisha Shinde

Saisha made headlines when he transformed into a trans woman and in the recent episode, she opened up about her decision to undergo gender reassignment surgery. The celebrity fashion designer is getting Rs. 1 lakh a week.

