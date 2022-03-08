Godman Swami Chakrapani is the first contestant to be eliminated from Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp.

Swami Chakrapani, who claims that he is the president of Hindu Mahasabha, came in limelight on the show for his rough moments with fashion designer and transwoman Saisha Shinde.

He was also not able to help his teammates while performing tasks. So, the host, Kangana Ranaut along with the audience’s vote decided to eliminate him in the first week.

Saisha Shinde during Lock Upp was uncomfortable with Swami‘s touch and she also questioned him whether he would do the same with other women.

Saisha once told Swami Chakrapani: “Don’t do this with me. I feel very uncomfortable. Will you do this with others? I am a woman and I don’t like it , be it friendship or anything else.”

