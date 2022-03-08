Anupamaa has proven to be one of the most trending shows of the recent times with its progressive yet rooted storyline and execution. The social media engagement around this show is high and hence the cast associated with the serial also enjoys a huge fan following across the country. When fans noticed that Anagha Bhosale’s character Nandini has been missing from the show, most people assumed that there is a huge twist coming up looks like the truth is far from it.

For the unversed, the television show kicked off in the year 2020 and has held the top position on TRP charts, ever since. The plot of this series explores the concept of infidelity and women empowerment. It stars Rupali Ganguly in the lead role alongside actors like Gaurav Khanna and Aneri Vajani, amongst others.

In a recent interaction with ETimes, actor Anangha Bhosale explained her decision to quit the show and subsequently the whole acting career. “There’s politics, unhealthy competition, the race to look good and reed-thin all the time and pressure to post on social media constantly. If you don’t do these things, you are left behind. These things didn’t gel with my thought process.”, the actor said.

Speaking about her future plans, Anagha said, “I realised that it was important to break away from all this. I am more relaxed and happier at home in Pune. I want to focus on my spiritual journey and follow Lord Krishna’s teachings. I want to pursue my religious beliefs and attain a sense of peace and contentment in my life”

Anagha Bhosale also spoke about the opportunity show got through Anupamaa and said, “Producer Rajan Shahi gave me a great opportunity, so if he needs me to come back for a short while, I will return. I also had an offer for another show, but I have let go of it for now. I have not officially announced my decision to quit showbiz, because you should never say never. But I do feel that eventually, I would want to quit acting.”

