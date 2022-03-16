Model and actress Aakanksha Sareen, who hails from Punjab and has been doing films and music videos is set to make her singing debut soon.

She is currently working on an untitled song which is under post-production and set to release soon.

Talking about how did the idea of making a singing debut came up Aakanksha Sareen says: “I have been waiting for this opportunity since long. I was very hesitant about it but then I gathered courage and gave my vocal to a song. Making an attempt is itself a success for me. Currently working on it which will be out soon. I have given my best and hope it turns out to be the same.”

Aakanksha Sareen briefs about the song, saying: “It’s a soulful melody which is very catchy and strike a chord in your heart. The tune is so beautiful that will keep everyone humming the song. Hope audiences will give the love and support. Anxious waiting for the same.”

Sharing about her journey in the industry she says: “To be very honest, I didn’t face any big challenge as such. I have been god’s blessed child that ways. My debut song was Happy Raikoti’s ‘Jaan’ and from that I got the chance to do Roshan Prince’s ‘Dil Farda’ which was a major hit, followed further by Ranjit Bawa’s ‘Paune Atth’ and Gurnam Bhullar’s ‘Shaniwar’. After all these projects I never looked back. I have always been respected and I’m blessed to be working in this Punjabi industry.”

Giving her thoughts on gender equality in showbiz, Aakanksha Sareen adds: “I believe we are getting there with time. Women in showbiz are now getting the respect they deserve. They are getting women-centric films as well. The pay scale is also becoming equal to men. The industry is evolving with time. It is a very positive change in the showbiz industry and society in general.”

