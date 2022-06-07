Bollywood’s well-known choreographer Terence Lewis has made a dance video as a tribute to late singer KK.

In the video, he was seen performing the song ‘Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana’, sung by KK from the movie ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’

Popular singer and composer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK died hours after his concert performance on May 31 at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata for Gurudas College’s fest.

The final rites of the singer took place at Versova, Mumbai and it was attended by many prominent personalities.

Terence captioned the video: “Gone Too Soon. KK you will live with us forever!!!”

As per the reports, KK returned to his hotel in Esplanade and collapsed after which he was rushed to Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI), where he was declared dead. He was 53. KK was known for his songs such as ‘Tadap Tadap’, ‘Awarapann Banjarapan’, and ‘Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai’.

Terence has choreographed Bollywood films like ‘Lagaan’, ‘Jhankaar Beats’ and many more. Currently, he is seen as one of the judges on ‘India’s Best Dancer’.

