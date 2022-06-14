Multiple biggies arrived but Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is refusing to end its glorious box office run. The film was expected to do a good business and even the numbers in the range of 80-90 crores would have been appreciable. However, the actual number is above is 170 crores and with it, this Kartik Aaryan starrer has earned unthinkable profits.

BB 2 is a sequel to the 2007 hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The prequel was helmed by Priyadarshan and had Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan in lead roles. Over the years, it has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. So moving forward with a sequel was always said to be a dicey thing. However, things are turned out to be highly positive and how.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has made 172.47 crores in its theatrical run of 25 days. With the absence of a strong opponent, the film isn’t slowing anytime soon and will be crossing the 200 crore mark very soon. In a meantime, BB 2 has done the unthinkable by making a profit of over 100 crores.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is made at a reported cost of 65 crores and if we subtract the number from 172.47 crores, profits stand at 107.47 crores. In percentage, it is 165.33%. Also, it’s the only profitable film of 2022 for Bollywood after The Kashmir Files. Isn’t that amazing?

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji and others in key roles. It released on 20th May 2022 alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad.

