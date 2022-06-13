Jurassic World: Dominion Box Office Day 4: Hollywood franchises like Jurassic Park and Jurassic World are quite popular in India after Marvel and DC comics. A lot of expectation was associated with Chris Pratt starrer but the film had an average opening.

The third and final installment of the franchise was expected to open in 8-10 crores range and managed to bring in 8 crores on Friday. The weekend collections also turned out to be average and managed to rake up double digits.

Jurassic World: Dominion collected 11.50 crores* on Saturday and 13 crores* more came in on Sunday. So the weekend collection stands at Rs 32.5 crores. Now as per the latest trade reports are coming in, Chris Pratt starrer may add around Rs 5. 50-7 crores*.

It is safe to say that the mixed reviews and word of mouth have not contributed much to the film’s collection at the Indian box office. The film was expected to perform similar to the post-pandemic Hollywood releases like Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Batman.

Now we have to wait and see how the Jurassic World: Dominion performs in the coming days.

Previously, veteran actor Sam Neil who returned to his role of Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic World Dominion recalled his experience of visiting India back in the 90s. He said that how driving down the roads of the country still makes him anxious.

“I still get anxious when I think of hurtling down Indian roads in one of those sorts of 50s Morris taxis, dodging people carrying things, weaving around cars. I would have to close my eyes in cars because every minute we seem to be close to death. But in India, it seemed completely normal,” Sam Niel said, as reported by news agency IANS.

*Estimates. Final numbers are awaited.

