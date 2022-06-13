It is now minor milestones that Samrat Prithviraj would be looking for in days to come, what with 60 crores been crossed over the weekend. The next major milestone would be 70 crores and that would be it for the biggie as 80 crores would be out of reach for the film.

On Sunday, Samrat Prithviraj collected 3.25 crores more which is a bit of an increment over the Saturday numbers. With this, the total of the film now stands at 62.30 crores. By the close of the week, the film should have gone past the 65 crores mark, but then it would have another week for itself to retain its screens and shows since the only Hindi release is Nikamma and that doesn’t need a mighty release.

Akshay Kumar will now move ahead towards his next film Raksha Bandhan. The film is finding the best release date for itself as it arrives on Thursday, 11th August, on which there is Raksha Bandhan festival as well. While that would bring in huge visibility and traction for the film, the weekend gets extended all the way to Monday when the big holiday of Independence Day falls.

Yes, Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha also releases on the same day as Akshay Kuamr’s Raksha Bandhan and it would be pretty much a clash of the titans with the two superstars arriving together.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

