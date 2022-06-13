It was a low weekend for Janhit Mein Jaari as 2.19 crores came in but the good news is that the film did grow over the weekend. On Sunday, the collections went up to 0.94 crores which is a positive sign. Had these been the first day collections of the film, a similar kind of trending would have actually made the overall weekend a lot more, and also given hopes for some sort of lifetime numbers to be accumulated. Still, there is hope for this social comedy which was targeted at a very niche audience, given a subject like this which is a taboo.

Advertisement

In fact something similar had happened for PadMan too, which was a much bigger film and that too with Akshay Kumar in the lead. That was the time when he was giving back to back 100 Crore Club grossers but PadMan stopped short at 81.82 crores despite being a very well made and amongst his best. So one can well imagine that when a film designed to bring in a change in the society couldn’t really cover much of a distance even with a huge star like Akshay Kumar in the lead, then a film with Nushrratt Bharuccha leading the show is bound to have its own challenges.

Advertisement

Another similar example is that of Khaandaani Shafakhaana but then the good part is that Janhit Mein Jaari is doing better than this pre-pandemic film. The results can be compared with this s*x education film that had Sonakshi Sinha in the lead and had taken an opening day of 0.75 crores, scored 2.75 crores over the weekend and then closed at 3.83 crores. While Janhit Mein Jaari will score a bigger lifetime, one waits to see how much further to that does it go in the long run.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Sees A Limited Growth On Sunday, Weekdays To Be Crucial

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram