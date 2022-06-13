Jurassic World Dominion has had a good start at the box office even though the reviews and ratings were not in favour of the Chris Pratt starrer. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the third instalment of the JW franchise was released on 10 June. It saw the comeback of the Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

Just before the release, when the reactions came pouring in, it seemed like the movie would have a poor start at the box office. But it has done quite well for itself. However, the ratings on Rotten Tomatoes keep dropping. It started from 39% to 32% and now is at 30%.

Meanwhile, Jurassic World Dominion has taken the 4th best opening in the post-pandemic era after Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Top Gun: Maverick. As per BoxOfficeMojo, the Chris Pratt starrer has made $389 million so far. This includes $143 million in the US and $245 million overseas.

Jurassic World Dominion has opened in 57 markets, including China, with $52.5 million over the weekend. The Chris Pratt starrer will soon reach $500 million at the box office. It seems like the threequel might as well live up to the expectations created by the former parts that grossed over a billion. But will it also be able to cross that mark?

While the movie is enjoying a phenomenal start at the box office, the cast had a lot of fun on the set. Stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, and DeWanda Wise talked about the bond they forged while working together on the movie.

They revealed that they gave each other DIY haircuts, cooked together, and even showed up unannounced in each other’s rooms while filming Jurassic World Dominion during the pandemic. The female co-stars said that they formed a strong ‘sisterhood’ off-screen and helped each other as well.

