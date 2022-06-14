Rakshit Shetty and his lovable doggo Charlie have mesmerised the audience with their 777 Charlie. The film is winning the hearts in every single department, be it performances, direction or music. In its first 4 days, the film has already turned out to be a winner at the box office and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

As we had reported earlier, the film carries a small budget of just 15 crores, which has been recovered already. As the word-of-mouth is super strong, the winning streak continues as the film entered the weekdays on a rocking note. It’s all set to become one of the most profitable ventures of 2022.

Advertisement

As per the trade reports flowing in, 777 Charlie made 5 crores* on day 4 i.e. first Monday. It’s a super steady trend if we compare it with opening day’s 6.5 crores*. As slowly more people are getting aware of it, the numbers are expected to remain rock steady on all weekdays. The grand total of the film stands at 29.5 crores*.

As we can see, 777 Charlie has already recovered its making cost of 15 crores and has made a profit of 14.5 crores. If we convert it into a percentage, it’s 96.66%. By today, the film will cross the 100% milestone which will be a huge achievement.

Helmed by Kiranraj K., 777 Charlie also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Bobby Simha and Danish Sait.

Meanwhile, the audience is expressing their displeasure over very less shows for the Hindi version. However, it is learned that the distributors (UFO Moviez) have planned a strategy by starting with fewer shows so that no shows get cancelled. Interestingly, the screening will be increased from this Friday.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Kamal Haasan At The Box Office: Dasavatharam, Vishwaroopam & Vikram – Films That Scored 100 Crore+ Globally For ‘Ulaga Nayagan’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram