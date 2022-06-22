Akshay Kumar is among the most popular actors who give a number of hit films every year. Ever since he entered the entertainment industry, the actor was linked up with various actresses. However, when the actor appeared in one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan, the Sooryavanshi actor spoke about the weirdest rumour that he’s gay and in a relationship with Tusshar Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Advertisement

Khiladi Kumar was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj alongside Sanjay Dutt and Manushi Chhillar. Recently, the trailer of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan was released and it is getting an amazing reaction from everyone.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, when Akshay Kumar appeared on Koffee With Karan in 2014, during the rapid-fire round host Karan Johar asked, “The stupidest rumour you heard about yourself.” Akshay said, “I’m gay,” and added, “I’ll tell you, with Tusshar Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.”

Later, Karan Johar in disbelief asks, “What were you doing with them?” Akshay Kumar quipped, “I don’t know, that was the rumour, darling. Look at my face, do you think?” Karan shakes his head while Akshay further tells, “Look at my past, do you think?”

In the same episode, the Atrangi Re star was asked why he didn’t appear on KWK before, Kumar said, “It’s very simple. You ask all these controversial questions, and nobody wants to be grilled, and nobody wants to get in anybody’s bad books, nobody wants to say anything stupid that hurts someone’s feelings. So, that’s why I wouldn’t want to come to your show. I would rather just meet you socially, or meet you at my house. You’re a very good friend of my wife. I would rather do that come on the show, and in front of 13 cameras say something, a bad thing, and getting into a hassle.”

Karan Johar laughs and says, “God, you’re making me sound terrible,” Akshay Kumar agrees and adds, “It is terrible. I’m telling you, Karan. I’m coming on your show and telling you, it’s very bad to get into controversies and talk about someone, why?”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback stories.

Must Read: Netizens Can’t Help But Notice ‘Aaloo Bhujiya’ In Ananya Panday’s Hand During Her Party Sessions With Janhvi Kapoor & Girls, Photoshopped Picture Sparks Meme Fest!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram