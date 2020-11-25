Actress Rasika Dugal feels honoured as her web series Delhi Crime has become the first Indian show to get an International Emmy.

Advertisement

The Indian series was nominated alongside shows from Argentina, Germany and the UK in the Best Drama Series category at the 48th International Emmy Awards, which was held virtually due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

“I am honoured that ‘Delhi Crime‘ is the first Indian series to win the Best Drama series at the International Emmys. I am humbled to have been part of a series that gave me an opportunity to collaborate with the most sensitive creators who chose to tell an important story with such skill and care.To brave and sensitive storytelling,” said Rasika, who plays a cop in the series.

The first season of the show by writer-director Richie Mehta, followed the story of the December 2012 Delhi bus gangrape case.

“‘Delhi Crime‘ will always be close to the heart for how the narrative examines the lives of women in a patriarchal society through (characters) Vartika, Neeti, Chandni, while reminding us that we as a society allowed a heinous crime like the 2012 rape case to happen,” said Rasika.

The series saw actress Shefali Shah in the central role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, Rasika as Neeti Singh, and Yashaswini Dayama as Chandni.

It also featured actors Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang.

Must Read: Exclusive! Sidharth Shukla On Bollywood & Other Career Plans: “Miles To Go Before I Sleep”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube