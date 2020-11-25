Actress Shefali Shah is ecstatic over her web series Delhi Crime winning the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmy Awards, and says the honour is like a cherry on the sundae.

“I am completely ecstatic, euphoric and all the possible superlatives in the thesaurus that I can recollect now. It’s just amazing! I feel so proud to be a part of ‘Delhi Crime’,” Shefali said.

“This win is like a cherry on the sundae but irrespective for me, ‘Delhi Crime‘ has always been a winner since the day I started work on it. I knew that this show is a very special one. The Emmy has put us on the global platform and we feel extremely proud of the honour,” Shefali Shah added.

Directed by award winning Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta, Delhi Crime is based on the horrific December 2012 Delhi gang rape case, and follows the investigation of the case by the Delhi Police. The cast also includes Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang and Yashaswini Dayama.

The police-procedural thriller will soon be back with a second season.

Meanwhile, celebrating the win, Richie Mehta, director and screenwriter of Delhi Crime, said: “I never anticipated getting here — it’s the culmination of years of work by hundreds of people, sometimes in total isolation and defiance.”

