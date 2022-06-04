Actress Nyrraa Banerji has worked on a song with singer and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Rahul Vaidya. Titled ‘Naughty Balam’, the music video features both the artistes, and the track has been sung by Rahul and Nikhita Gandhi.

Advertisement

“It has been wonderful making this song with Rahul and Nikhita Gandhi. They are quite chilled out. In fact, Nikhita’s voice texture matches with mine,” says the actor.

Advertisement

‘Naughty Balam’ starring Nyrraa Banerji is a fun track. It was shot in Goa this year. The lyrics of the song are by Danish Sabri, and Javed Mohsin has done the music.

“Rahul is a buddy. I have known him for quite some time now. So, one of the days, he just gave me a call and said, ‘listen I think you are getting hotter and prettier (laughs). I have a very interesting song which requires a person like you and you being my friend, I really would like you to do this. Want to hear the song?’ And, I was like, of course. Why not?,” Nyrraa reveals how she bagged the project.

Just before ‘Naughty Balam’, Nyrraa Banerji’s had another release. It was also a music video titled Jaana Hai Toh Jaa. With two songs back-to-back in two weeks, the actor is happy with all the love and attention.

“It’s really cool that both these songs have been doing well. I feel humbled and would like to thank everyone for all the good things that they are saying. There are more projects in the pipeline that include a few more music videos too. I’m shooting for them right now and hope the audience will enjoy listening to them too,” Nyrraa Banerji wraps up.

Must Read: Kundali Bhagya: Sanjay Gagnani On Getting Inspired By Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii, Says “Salute All The Men Who Dress Up As Women”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram