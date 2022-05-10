Blockbuster director Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated Cirkus will have a Christmas release worldwide. The movie that stars Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde in the lead has been in the news for the long time.

The big-ticket entertainer starring Ranveer, Pooja, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and a bevy of celebrated actors will hit the big screen worldwide on 23rd December 2022.

The director took to his social media to announce the release date of this much awaited film. Commenting on the development Rohit Shetty shares, “Cirkus is a complete family entertainer. There’s no better time than the Christmas holidays to celebrate the film in Cinemas everywhere.”

Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar & T-Series presents Cirkus produced and directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is set to release on 23rd December 2022.

