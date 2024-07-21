Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte might have played lovers in the 1994 romcom I Love Trouble, but they seemingly couldn’t stand each other off-set. Nick Nolte and Julia Roberts starred in I Love Trouble, a film about two rival newspaper reporters forced to work together on a story about a train derailment.

During the film’s production, Julia Roberts gave an interview that dominated headlines, revealing the two stars were not getting along on set. In an interview with The New York Times, Roberts said, “From the moment I met him, we sort of gave each other a hard time, and naturally, we got on each other’s nerves.”

Roberts then went on to call Nolte “completely charming and very nice” but ruined the moment by adding, “He’s also completely disgusting. He’s going to hate me for saying this, but he seems to go out of his way to repel people. He’s a kick.”

Shortly after, a furious Nick Nolte responded in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, saying: “It’s not nice to call someone ‘disgusting’. But she’s not a nice person. Everyone knows that.”

Three decades later, in a 2022 interview with The Insider, Nolte opened up about his feud with Julia Roberts in the 1994 film. Nolte called their clash absurd and noted they were both at fault for the feud.

When asked if the duo had “buried the hatchet,” he said, “No, I haven’t, though it’s buried. I mean, it was absurd what we went through.”

Nolte added, “It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers. Julia got married at the beginning of that film and it was one of those things where I just approached it all wrong.”

The movie was bombed with critics and the box office.

Must Read: 8 Satirical Superhero Shows And Films To Watch If You Like Prime Video’s The Boys: From Deadpool To Watchmen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News