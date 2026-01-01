After a glorious run throughout 2025, Mohanlal suffered a major setback with Vrusshabha turning out to be a colossal disaster. The magnum opus was the last major release of the Malayalam film industry in 2025, and although the pre-release buzz was low, no one ever thought it would struggle to earn 2.5 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its first seven days. Yes, the film is yet to score 2.5 crores, and very soon, it will conclude its theatrical run. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Malayalam fantasy action entertainer released in theaters on the occasion of Christmas (December 25, 2025). As the buzz was extremely low, it managed to earn only 60 lakh on the opening day. Things worsened with negative reviews, and word of mouth began to spread. The film was heavily criticized for its weak writing, execution, and poor visual effects.

How much did Vrusshabha earn at the worldwide box office in 7 days?

After a slow start, Vrusshabha didn’t witness any turnaround and fetched dismal numbers. As per the latest collection update, the biggie earned just 10 lakh on its day 7 in India. Overall, it has earned an estimated 1.64 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 1.93 crores.

Overseas, too, Vrusshabha is a washout, and so far, it has earned 25 lakh gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 7-day worldwide box office collection is 2.18 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 1.64 crores

India gross – 1.93 crores

Overseas gross – 25 lakh

Worldwide gross – 2.18 crores

Considering the poor pace, the Mohanlal starrer won’t be able to make significant earnings and is likely to wrap up below 3 crore gross globally.

More about the film

Directed by Nanda Kishore, Vrusshabha also stars Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, and Neha Saxena in key roles. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 70 crores, making it one of the most expensive Malayalam films in recent times.

