Prakambanam, starring Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, Al Ameen, and Mallika Sukumaran in key roles, has come at the right time for Mollywood. Made on a controlled budget, the film has emerged as a big success story at the Indian box office and is still going strong. Currently, the film is in its fourth week and has already amassed over 230% returns. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 23!

How much did Prakambanam earn at the Indian box office in 23 days?

The Malayalam horror-comedy film is enjoying favorable word of mouth, which has helped it maintain winning momentum. Coming to the latest collection update, it earned 34 lakh on the fourth Saturday, day 23. Compared to day 22’s 21 lakh, it showed a 61.9% increase. Overall, it has earned 13.28 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 15.67 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 5.55 crore

Week 2 – 4.39 crore

Week 3 – 2.78 crore

Day 22 – 21 lakh

Day 23 – 34 lakh

Total – 13.28 crore

Prakambanam rakes in hefty returns

Prakambanam was made at an estimated budget of 4 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 13.28 crore net so far, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 9.28 crore. Calculated further, it equals 232% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crore

India net collection – 13.28 crore

ROI – 9.28 crore

ROI% – 232%

Verdict – Super Hit

After crossing 200% returns, Prakambanam is now chasing 250% returns at the Indian box office, which will be achieved at a net collection of 14 crore. So, the film needs just 72 lakh more to achieve the next milestone in ROI.

More about the film

Directed by Vijesh Panathur, the Malayalam horror-comedy entertainer was theatrically released on January 30. It is produced by Sreejith K. S., Kaarthekeyan S., and Sudhish N under the banner of Navarasa Films and Stone Bench Studio. It was distributed by Navarasa Films.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Can Rajinikanth Pull Off A Hat-Trick Of 50 Crore Net Opening Days?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News