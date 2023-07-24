Uorfi Javed is one of the self-acclaimed social media stars who can just not be ignored. You like her, or you don’t, it is your choice. But it is Uorfi’s world, and she is ruling it like a queen and slaying it at times as well. She generally is on fire and is not ready to take any opinions coming her way. It is her life and her rules, and she leads it that way. The reason she could not take it was when an Uncle at the airport called her out for her outrageous dress.

Uorfi was wearing a backless dress, specifically way too deep drowning towards her b*utt, while the upper part of her dress played a peek-a-boo with her dress giving quite a good display of her side b**bs. Now this might be a slayer in the world of fashion, but it also might make people uncomfortable. And a man called out the model rightly so.

While Uorfi was making an exit towards the airport, an elderly man, probably a worker at the airport, called her choice of clothing at a public place. He said, “Aise kapde nahi pehente India mein” irking her. She snapped back at her powerfully, “Aapke baap ka kya jaata hai.” However, the man took it as his duty to school Uorfi Javed, and what happened next was unimaginable.

The photographers who were there to cover Uorfi Javed’s ‘airport spotting’ recorded the incident where she told the man, “Aapke baap ka kuch jaa raha? Jaao apna kaam karo.” The man kept a solid stand and told her, “Bolenge hum bilkul. Humlog ka, India ka naam kharab hota hai.” Uorfi fumed and turned pale at his audacity and said, “teri beti hoon kya main? Apna kaam kar naa.”

The Bigg Boss OTT star later narrated the incident to some onlookers and abused the man saying, “la*da saala” Internet is auite amused at the man’s guts and praised him for taking a stand against Uorfi’s dressing sense at public places. A user wrote, “Uncle rock urfi shock.”

People started crossing the line, seeing Uorfi’s behaviour. Another user wrote, “Abe main hota toh wahi ek joota mar deta Teri mu pe wahiyaat auraat.” A third user wrote, “Public main etna sunneke baad sudhar ja ladki. Uncle kitne pyar se gudiya bolke samjhaye hain.”

A comment read, “Urfi promoting nudity at its best! That’s all We can say.” Another troll mocked Uorfi saying, “Kapde pehen ne ka v kya jaroorat hai.. Sab toh dikhai diya hai tune, n*ngi ghum..” One more user reasoned out, “Itni insult hoti h yar muh par , why don’t she wear decent enough clothes , Iss dress mein bhi koi jyda burai nahi thi…. She is looking nice but bhot bar extreme hota h usko control karna chahiye baki toh she s beautiful use her beauty in good way.”

You can see Uorfi’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

