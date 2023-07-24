Uorfi Javed is not afraid of living her life out loud and makes it clear every time she steps out. In recent news, Javed opened up about getting undereye fillers and taking her fans through the journey. The controversial television actress once again opened up to her family of 4 million followers on Instagram, talking about her long journey of getting regular fillers.

The 25-year-old Big Boss OTT fame is primarily known for her raunchy outfits and bold remarks to the media. However, she has never failed to make a personal connection with her fans. On Monday, July 24, she took her fans through her journey of becoming who she is today.

Uorfi Javed shared a carousel on Instagram sharing many unfiltered images of her. She captioned the post, “Sharing with you all my lip filler journey. I’ve been getting lip fillers from the age of 18, I didn’t have that much money back then but I always felt my lips were too thin and I wanted bigger fuller lips . I went to dermat deni we’re ready to do it for less and these were the results at times ! I had to get them dissolved and mind it it’s the most painful thing ever !! I’m not telling people to not get them but Infact what I’m trying to say is just be careful while getting fillers or Botox .”

The actress continues, “I still very much have lip fillers just that I know what suits my face and I know now less is more . Encouraging everyone to throughly research before going to any doctor .” Uorfi Javed concluded, “I actually revvokend fillers to everyone , if you have some insecurities about your face or body instead of hating yourself or your face it’s just better to opt for fillers or surgeries but but but from a very good doctor only.”

Despite her opening up to her fans, netizens trolled her to the maximum. One person commented, “Or simply stop hating yourselves, no surgery needed” Another person commented, “Vo thik hai par yeh batao pahle ki aankh pe mukka kisne mara hai… doctor Deni ne..” One more person wrote, “I thought Someone Beat u…” As usual, Uorfi Javed did not reply to any of the trolling comments.

Uorfi is known for her unique fashion style and how outspoken nature. Recently, she gave Vivek Agnihotri a befitting response for trolling the outfits worn by stars at the Cannes Film Festival. She wrote, “Mai jaan na chalti hu Aapne kaunse fashion school se apni degree lee Hai? apko delh k lagta hai aapko fashion ki kaafi samajh hai , fashion movie aapko direct karni chahiye thi!”

