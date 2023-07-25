From past quite some time, TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Earlier, it made headlines when ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani didn’t return to the show after a maternity break and later was in the news owing to Shailesh Lodha’s controversial exit, followed by actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s shocking accusation against the producers Asit Modi and two others. However, the show is currently in the news for its key actor Amit Bhatt, who plays ‘Bapuji’ on the show.

The actor is often in the news for often showing off his swag and style. Earlier, we brought you his photo of him posing on bike in his ‘Bapuji’ get up. However, he’s now making headlines for an altogether different and shocking reason. Scroll down to know more.

Since morning, one of the Amit Bhatt’s Insta videos is doing the rounds of social media for all the shocking reason. The video in question opens sees the actor having a gala time with his wife in Dubai while netizens made some shocking comments. The video is shared by the actor in May early this year and it sees him mouthing a dialogue, “40 ke baad stree samajhdaar ho jaati hai, par mudde ki baat toh yeh hai ki voh khud ko 40 ki maane toh na.”

Reacting to the video, when a user asked if he consumes Gutkar, he admitted the same in his viral reply. When a netizen asked “Aap gutkha khate hai?” The actor honestly admitted “Yes”. Later a user on Twitter shared a story and Tweeted, “My family and I were travelling to mauritius and so was bapuji traveling with his family. My dad had his RMD stash in the checked baggage, dad noticed bapuji chewing something for long so he asked for some gutkha and he happily shared it.”

Check it out below:

My family and I were travelling to mauritius and so was bapuji traveling with his family. My dad had his RMD stash in the checked baggage, dad noticed bapuji chewing something for long so he asked for some gutkha and he happily shared it. — Ali G (@gyanbhavik) July 24, 2023

Another user commented on Amit Bhatt’s video, “bula juba kesari jetha k papa,” while a third user commented, “savage acting apne jagah kamla pasand apne jagah kyuki vo to badhiya lage se.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Bhatt (@amitbhatt9507)

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know

