The Barbie trend has taken over the world and almost everyone has rushed to the cinema to see this piece of work. While some have cherished watching this Greta Gerwig directorial, some seem to have a problem with the overall content of the film. One such talent to not have liked the movie is the Indian television actor Jay Bhanushali.

He claims that the movie was absolute rubbish and that he took his child along with him who totally judged him for the choice of movie. While sharing his experience, the ‘Hate Story 2‘ actor did not mince his word and went to town at the box office conqueror. He also shared that he had to deal with a very strong look by his daughter when she said she was sleepy but he insisted on watching it till the end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jay Bhanushali shared a video on Indian Express Entertainment’s Instagram page and said, “Isse buri picture maine nahi dekhi (I haven’t seen a worse film than this). It was super, super bad film. I am at a loss for words. It took me two days to talk about it as I was shocked at what kind of a film they’d made. It was promoted as a kids’ film but it’s not for them or even adults.” He continued, “She was judging me for liking the film. I want to warn you all that if you ask your children to go with you, they will doubt you, your taste and your choice. So beware.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Express Entertainment (@ieentertainment)

This is not the first time an actor has come forth to slam ‘Barbie’ that has broken several records and did wonders at the box office. Apart from Jay Bhanushali, ‘Kumkum’ actor Juhi Parmar also slammed the movie for its sexual connotations and mature content as she was watching it with her 10 year old child. But in fairness, the movie is rated PG-13, which declares that it is not meant for the young ones.

‘Barbie’ stars several A-list celebrities like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Helen Mirren as narrator, and more. What do you think of Jay Bhanushali’s comments? Let us know and stay tuned for more at KoiMoi!

Must Read: Juhi Parmar Walks Out Of Barbie In The First 15 Minutes, Slams The Makers For S*xual Connotations For Kids, Netizens Troll Her Saying “It’s Your Mistake”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News