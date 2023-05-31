Actor Jay Bhanushali has talked about falling in love in the show ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’. He says the initial feeling of falling in love is forever surreal.

Speaking about the imminent change in the lives of the aristocratic Barot family, Jay, who plays the role of Shivendra, shared: “The initial feeling of falling in love is forever surreal! With the on-going sequence, Shivendra and Surilii (Tina Datta) are deeply captivated by each other, inseparable even for a moment.”

Jay Bhanushali added: “Shiv promises to be by her side through thick and thin and gives her that assurance by going ahead and uttering the 3 magical words, ‘I love you!’ It’s been a while since I did a romantic sequence, it was an exhilarating experience for me to tap into my romantic side. But there are big changes that will leave the viewers surprised and shocked at the plot going forward, driven by this decision – so stay tuned!”

‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

