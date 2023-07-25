Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali are one of the most loved couples in the Television industry. The duo has maintained an active social media presence and often treats their fans with glamorous photos and interesting reels with their kids. Now their daughter Tara was getting trolled on social media.

The power couple maintains an Instagram account for their daughter Tara where they often share fun reels. A video was also recently shared wherein Tara was seen offering namaz. The video was meant to be a cute moment shared by the proud parents, it received a significant amount of backlash from a section of netizens.

Several trolls attacked Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali with negative remarks. They went on to ask them about their decision to introduce their daughter to a different faith. Now Laagi Tujhse Lagan actress has hit back at the trolls with a befitting statement.

Mahhi Vij wrote, “Yeh un bakwaas logon ke liye ji hone dharm ko majak bana diya hai. You can unfollow Tara; she doesn’t want haters. As a mother, I know what I am teaching. Good luck to chothi soch wale log please get a life. Sad to see so much hatred. Meri beti ki chinta mat karo apne bachon ko sikhao.”

The 41-year-old TV actress also shared a video along with a message. In the video, both the mother-daughter duo are seen offering prayers in a temple. Take a look at the video below:

Many users came to support Mahhi Vij. One of them wrote, “So true, You’re raising your daughter very well, and I am glad you’re telling her to respect every religion.” Another user applauded her courage to slam trolls, saying, “And what a flying chappal on haters face.”

However, this is not the first time that Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali were attacked by trolls. Earlier this year, the actress faced a barrage of negative comments after she allowed her daughter to wear lipstick at Bharti Singh’s son Laksh’s birthday bash.

