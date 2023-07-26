TV’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to grab headlines for all the wrong reasons. After being accused of se*ual misconduct by actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, producer Asit Modi became the talk of the town for shocking reasons. Apart from Disha Vakani, the show has been in the news for its other actors like Shailesh Lodha, Priya Ahuja Rajda and others’ controversial exits.

In the latest interview, Priya, who earlier played Rita Reporter on the show, in a recent interview has accused the makers of removing her without any intimation. Recently, the actress revealed that she has quit the show while calling the producer Asit Modi a sadist. Scroll down for details.

Priya Ahuja Rajda, who’s married to the former director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Malav Rajda, recently broke the silence that she was ousted from the show after her husband made an exit. She further revealed that she wasn’t informed about getting replaced and the makers were not even approachable. Priya further accused them of being unprofessional for not reverting to her messages.

Priya Ahuja Rajda told ETimes, “I wasn’t aware that I was getting replaced on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Nobody from their team reached out to me that I’m not a part of the show. In fact, I’d messaged Asit bhai on May 5th asking if I am still a part of the show and I did not get any response from them. Later, May 17th, 18th I messaged Sohil Ramani, Asit Bhai again that you guys have been really unprofessional and because of that attitude, I have not heard from you guys since the last 8 months and neither you guys have replied to my messages. So, I announce that I’m not part of your show from today onwards. After that till today, they have not acknowledged my message or replied to my message in any way. All I got to know was 19th-20th they auditioned for a new Rita Reporter and July 21st they shot with the new Rita.”

Further added, “I am extremely hurt by the behaviour. They could have kept the basic respect by changing the character name or else at least by acknowledging my message. I was not expecting that they would call me or request me to come back because since the time my husband Malav Rajda has left the show, they directly ousted me from TMKOC. They did not contact me for 8 months, is baat ka aur kya matlab nikalu main…They wanted to hear from me that I’m leaving the show, the moment I told them, unko laga isne chodh diya ab isko dikhate hain hum iski jagah.”

